Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, especially since the weather has been so beautiful.
Spring really is just around the corner, and soon enough we will trade our coats and sweatshirts for shorts and t-shirts.
Although this weather is tempting, unfortunately it’s still not time to put our cold weather gear up just yet. We still have a few more weeks of ups and downs, but that’s just par for the course, I guess.
Now is more of a transitional time, that weird time of year when nobody really knows what to wear. This time of year is good for pairing winter gear with spring, and these shoes are just perfect for that.
Not only are they perfect for this weather, but they’re JCrew, my size, and they were only $9.99! You know I love thrifting, and Goodwill used to be my go to, but lately they’ve raised their prices so much I could get stuff brand new for what they’re charging.
So, I was so excited that I was finally able to pop into Golden Treasures consignment shop. Let me tell ya, it is AMAZING! If you haven’t had the chance to check it out just yet, you really need to. Not only did I get these shoes there, I got a few more items too, that I’ll tell you about soon enough. Most of their clothing items seem to be hardly worn at all, and some even had the tags still on them. They had such a wide selection it was hard to go through it all during my lunch hour.
Not only do they have a wide variety of clothing and shoes, but they also have lots of purses, jewelry and even home goods.
I’m telling you, I could have stayed there all day long. What’s even better is the money goes for a good cause, and helps out the Golden Girls Group Home. It really doesn’t get much better than that.
So when you get time, be sure to check them out. They even have a Facebook page. Just search Golden Treasures and you should be able to find all of their info, and they post new items pretty regularly.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.