Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, other than two doctors appointments back to back. But, the pretty weather more than made up for it.
I was so excited to spend a whole day outside. The only caveat to the warmer afternoons is that sometimes the mornings are still so chilly. I thought I was going to freeze to death the other morning until my car finally warmed up and I could blast the heat.
Hopefully, those chilly mornings will be gone soon, but until then, it looks like a cardigan will have to do. This one came from Walmart maybe two years ago. I hadn’t worn it in forever, but I dug it out on Easter and it was a great addition to my dress.
Since it’s just a basic, neutral color, it goes with almost anything. It has worked great these last few mornings plus, it goes perfectly with this floral top from Shein.
The shirt was maybe $8, and it’s so pretty. It has fluttery sleeves too, but they don’t poke out too bad while I’m wearing my sweater. The jeans are ones I told you about a year or so ago. They’re from Old Navy and have been a worthy purchase. They’re probably one of my favorite pairs of jeans, and I wear them all the time.
The sandals are from Walmart, same as the cardigan. I got them a few years ago and they go with pretty much everything.
Everyone needs a basic pair of sandals in their arsenal, and these are my go to. Plus, they’re footbed sandals, so not only are they cute, they’re pretty comfy too.
So, if you’re ready to ditch your coat but don’t want to freeze, remember there are always options.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving