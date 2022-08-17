Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220817-wcn-fashion01

The time has come when the weather is changing and those transition pieces are important for dressing comfortably.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, especially since the weather has taken a turn for the better.

It was absolutely perfect, not too hot, sunny, and almost no humidity. But now we’re back to rain, and I swear I can feel the air changing. I am beyond ready for fall, and I can’t wait to start wearing fall clothes.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

Recommended for you