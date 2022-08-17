Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, especially since the weather has taken a turn for the better.
It was absolutely perfect, not too hot, sunny, and almost no humidity. But now we’re back to rain, and I swear I can feel the air changing. I am beyond ready for fall, and I can’t wait to start wearing fall clothes.
Soon, we’ll be heading back into that weird time of year where it’s cool in the mornings and hot in the afternoons. That’s when we need transition pieces; those pieces that are perfect for early fall but not too warm.
This outfit is perfect for that, especially for a warm afternoon. The top has all the perfect fall colors, and the flutter sleeves add the perfect bit of ‘oomph.’ It came from Shein, and was around $10.
It goes so well with the shorts, which are the absolute perfect length. Not too long but not too short, and loose around the legs! I cannot stand it when my shorts are tight and honestly, it’s more on trend for them to be a little more loose these days. I told you about them a while back, they came from Walmart and were only $9.98. You really can’t beat that. Plus, the distressing is just enough to be trendy without looking too rough.
The sandals are the most expensive part of the outfit, they’re the ones I told you about a while back that I got in Georgia. They are so comfortable and go with so many different outfits. While they were around $40, they were definitely worth it.
This outfit is perfect for that weird transition time. It would even look great with a lightweight cardigan over it, especially one that is more of a beige or camel color. I love this outfit and I cannot wait to wear it again soon.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.