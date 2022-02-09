Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, another round of doctor visits and more antibiotics.
I’m fairly certain at this point I won’t be taken out by cancer or a heart attack, but rather by some sort of weird infection like a pioneer on the Oregon Trail. Oh well, at least I fought a good fight. I was also pretty happy that the storm wasn’t as bad as we thought it would be, and my power stayed on.
I did get to stay home a lot this week, between not feeling the best and the snow. So, I had a lot of time to once again go over my closet. Since I’m trying hard to not buy any clothes this year, I was able to put together a few different outfits, some in ways I hadn’t thought of before. That got me thinking about how there are so many styles of jeans and how some styles only go with certain outfits.
I don’t wear jeans as often as I probably should, I stick to leggings mostly, but when I do I always make sure the jeans I’m wearing are comfortable. It’s hard to find a nice, comfortable pair of jeans. It’s even harder to find a nice pair of jeans when you’re only 5’ tall. So what kind of jeans are best for me? Anything that adds length. Buying jeans is a difficult task, so I wanted to give you a few pointers.
If you’re under 5’4”, which is considered petite regardless of your size, I’d recommend anything that adds length, and definition. That’s why I love my bootcut jeans so much. They make me look long and lean, plus they are mid rise. While high waisted jeans are really in now, they aren’t my favorite. It seems as though the button always hits right at my belly button and when I bend over it feels like it’s cutting me in two. But, high waisted jeans are perfect for those who may want to have something form fitting, while covering parts that they may be a little self conscious about. Wide leg and straight leg jeans are super popular right now, but they might not be the best choice for those of us on the shorter side. Our legs kind of get lost in the fabric, making us appear quite a bit shorter (and a little more dumpy) than we actually are. But, they are perfect for taller people, and look amazing on folks with curves.
Personally, I like straight leg jeans, but I prefer the slim straight style from Old Navy. The legs are slimmer than most straight leg styles, so I can still be trendy without looking like a troll. Skinny jeans are now considered a classic, and those work for pretty much all body types. Mid rise, slim or skinny jeans work so well for everyone, regardless of your height or shape. They really add dimension and you can easily pair them with heels, flats, or sneakers, depending on the look you’re going for.
It’s important to remember, just because something’s trendy, doesn’t mean it’s great for us. There are plenty of styles out there. We all come in different shapes and sizes, and fortunately for us, now our jeans do too.
Have a great week and happy shopping!