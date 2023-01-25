Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, especially since the weather finally felt more like January and a little less like March.
Don’t get me wrong, the warmer temps were nice, but they’ll have their moment soon enough. For now, give me all the snow and all the cold.
One thing I love about the cold weather is all the warm jackets and sweaters. You can layer and layer and everything is so cozy and warm.
So, when my husband and I had a rare date night, I knew first and foremost I wanted to be warm. Even though I love cold weather, I do not enjoy being cold. And, let’s face it, restaurants are notoriously freezing, so I wanted something I could keep on and still look nice.
So, I opted for my tried and true shacket. I told you about it a while back and let me tell just tell you again, I wear this sucker almost everyday. Even though it was a little pricey ($38 on Amazon) I have definitely gotten my wear out of it. Plus, it goes with pretty much everything.
Here, I paired it with my sweater from Modest E Boutique. I love this sweater. It’s a perfect fit, true to size, and is so comfy you could probably sleep in it. While it was around $25, it was worth it to me. And it supported a small business and a fellow Wayne Countian, so it was a win-win.
I threw all that together with my Old Navy skinny jeans from a couple years ago. I hadn’t worn them since this time last year, so it felt like the perfect time to break them out. I forgot how much I loved them, and how great they look with booties.
These booties were from Shein and while I don’t shop from there anymore, I can’t quite give these up just yet.
This outfit is one of my favorites, and everything kind of plays off each other. I love how all the colors mesh together and I was still able to look cute while being warm and cozy.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.