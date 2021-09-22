Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, just waiting for the weather to cool down.
The evenings are starting to get cooler, and I love when I walk out in the morning and you can feel that bit of chill in the air.But, we are once again headed to that weird time of year where it’s cool in the mornings then hot in the afternoon, which makes it difficult to dress for the day.
This time of year is perfect for mixing up outfits, and blending summer and fall. That’s what makes layering so important.
Instead of going all out and wearing a sweater or long sleeves and booties, you can mix it up and throw on a short sleeve top and a cardigan, like I have done here.
That way when the afternoon starts to heat up, you’re not dying of a heat stroke.
Here I paired my favorite old tan cardigan with a dark green boyfriend t-shirt, (which came from Walmart a couple of years ago, for the whopping price of $8) and my new jeans from Target.
I absolutely love these jeans. I got them the same day I got the other pairs I told you about a couple of weeks ago.
When I ordered them, I thought they were just regular black skinny jeans, but once I got them I saw they had a lot more detail than I initially realized. They’re black, sure, but they are kind of faded up towards the thighs and knees, and the light and dark sort of blend together to give them just a little bit of dimension.
I had been wanting a new pair of black jeans for a while, and I am so glad I went to Target. Plus, these jeans are mid-rise, so they’re not up to your ribs or falling off your hips, which I love.
It’s the perfect fit and so comfortable. They’re technically skinny jeans, but the legs aren’t quite as tapered as other brands, so they hang a little looser. And, you can’t beat the fact that they were only $15.
If you’re in the market for some new jeans, don’t hesitate to shop around. You can most definitely get great quality jeans for a decent price.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.