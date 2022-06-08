Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, especially now that I seem to be on the upswing from Covid.
Nothing has knocked me on my butt more, and it was the weirdest being sick I have ever experienced. But, hopefully that’s all in the past now.
I worked from home for a couple of weeks, so I was actually pretty excited to get back into the office. It had been forever since I’d worn makeup or fixed my hair, or wore anything that didn’t double as pajamas/yard work attire.
I really wanted to fix myself up, not just because it had been a while, but that always seems to make me feel better, and I thought I’d feel a little more like me.
So, I decided to wear a new dress I had gotten from Shein a few weeks ago. I hadn’t had the chance to wear it yet, because the week I planned on wearing it, I got Covid.
I love this dress too and it’s absolutely perfect for summer. It’s black, but it also has these buttons on the front that give it just the bit of flair it needs to really stand out.
Plus, how cute is the bottom? I love how it kind of goes up a little. It really gives a lot of dimension to an otherwise basic tank dress. The best part? It was only about $17!
Here, I paired it with my black and white slides from Walmart. This is THE dress for hot days, especially those days when you just ain’t feeling it.
It’s a sort of “easy style”. Kind of effortlessly put together, and that is necessary for summer.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.