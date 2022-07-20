Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok. I got to spend a lot of time outside this week, so that always makes for a good time.
Even though we are right in the thick of summer, I am more than ready for fall. It seems as though I’m not the only one, since all the stores are putting out their back to school stuff already.
I swear it seems like they start changing out their inventory earlier and earlier each year. But, the one good thing about those inventory changes is that now all the summer stuff will be going on sale!
Sometimes you really have to look hard for good deals, because for whatever reason they’re not usually right out where you can see them. Take these shorts, for example, I found them towards the back of the women’s clothing section at Walmart. They were most definitely not in their “usual” spot. But, they were on sale for $7.
I couldn’t resist trying them on. They fit me perfectly and were just long enough. They are super on trend, especially with the distressing and the higher waist. But, the faded, almost bleached out color really adds to their oomph.
Walmart has really stepped up their clothing game lately. A while back I told you about another pair of shorts I had gotten from there that almost looked just like these, but were a dark wash. They weren’t on sale but were still only $10.98. But getting these for $7, I mean it would have almost been criminal if I didn’t.
These are perfect for throwing on a tee and going. Plus, the light wash means they’ll go with pretty much anything. I mean it’s still going to be summer for quite a while longer, which means I’ll definitely get my wearing out of them.
So, while summer is over according to the stores, that just means we can get all the summer clothes cheaper than ever!
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.