20220720-wcno-fashion01

Items such as shorts and other warm weather threads are already going on sale as back to school and fall clothes hit the shelves.

 Courtesy of Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok. I got to spend a lot of time outside this week, so that always makes for a good time.

Even though we are right in the thick of summer, I am more than ready for fall. It seems as though I’m not the only one, since all the stores are putting out their back to school stuff already.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

