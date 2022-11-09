Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, except I really hate this weather.
I swear lately it’s been feeling more like May than November. Hopefully it starts to feel like it soon enough, but until then I guess I’ll just have to make do.
The time did go back so that makes me happy. I know I have told you this before, but I absolutely love it when it gets dark earlier. Especially when it’s dark and rainy and cold. That is my favorite.
Since I haven’t gotten my cold weather quite yet, I did have to improvise with my fall attire. I wanted to dress fall-ish but I didn’t want to die of a heat stroke either.
I have told you about this outfit before, and it was perfect for these warmer days. I did switch things up a bit, though.
Rather than pairing it with my normal skinny jeans and flats, I threw on my $11 Walmart boyfriend jeans and booties. I was a little hesitant to wear it with the baggier jeans, but I love how this looks. Plus, when it got warm in the afternoon, I was able to take my cardigan off and everything still went together.
The cardigan, which I have had for about a thousand years, was a Walmart find once upon a time. It has served me well. Its lightweight and not too heavy, so I could have even left it on and been comfortable.
The top is from Shein. I told you about it a while back. I love that it has frilly sleeves, but the colors are the best part. It is perfect for fall and goes so well with the cardigan.
This outfit is the perfect fall outfit, and if I change it up just a little, it could carry me through the rest of the season.
The booties came from Shein too, and while I love them and most of the items I have purchased from there, I think I may have to cut my losses and stop ordering from them.
While their prices are some of the lowest around, from what I have been reading lately there is a reason for it.
According to most of the internet, Tik Tok and Instagram, along with an article published in Yahoo news back on the October 18th, the working conditions at Shein are atrocious.
Workers typically work 18-hour days and usually only get about one day off a month. So, while the prices may be good, I just don’t feel comfortable buying from a company who seems to think that is ok.
Sure, taking away my few bucks here and there won’t really change anything, but it is not something I am willing to knowingly contribute to. I will miss those super cheap deals, however, that just means I will have to up my game a little.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.