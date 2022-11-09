Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Though fall weather hasn’t quite arrived yet, making outfits that will transition is good enough for now.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, except I really hate this weather.

I swear lately it’s been feeling more like May than November. Hopefully it starts to feel like it soon enough, but until then I guess I’ll just have to make do.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

