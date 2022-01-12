Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and that you weathered the snowstorm ok.
I was so happy we finally got some snow, and even happier that I was able to leave work before it got too bad out.
Since I have spent a lot of time at home, I have been organizing pretty much everything you could imagine.
I started in my bathroom, and got rid of almost a whole trash bag of stuff I didn’t need. It’s crazy how much crap we accumulate in just a short amount of time.
After that, I started in my closet. I know I just did this a little while ago, but it needed it again.
It should be noted that one of my resolutions was to not buy any clothes for the entire year. I’ve heard of people doing this, so I figured I’d see how long I could last.
That being said, I am trying to really scale down my wardrobe. I have been reading a lot about a minimalist or capsule wardrobe. This seems pretty easy in theory.
You just take a few pieces and make different outfits out of them. Kind of like closet shopping, which I have told you about a few times.
So, I looked at my jeans and thought “Do I really need five pairs of skinny jeans in the exact same cut and color?” Absolutely not. One is plenty. Next, bootcut jeans. I only have three pairs of those, so I figured they could stay. I went on and on and then to tops.
I only kept the ones I love and wear often. It really cut down on my clutter and I am positive it will help me when it comes time to decide what I want to wear. Plus, why buy clothes when I have lots of pieces I love and that I know fit me great?
I did it for all my clothes. Tops, pants, leggings, even my socks. Not only do I have more room, now I have a clearer picture of what I actually own and actually like.
So, next time I see a shirt I can ask myself “Do I really need it? Or do I have something similar that can be styled the exact same way?”
I’m really excited about starting a capsule wardrobe. If that sounds like something you may want to try, there are plenty of articles on Pinterest and videos on YouTube to help you get started.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.