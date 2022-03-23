Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine sure has, especially since I got to spend a lot of time outside.
I try to take a walk everyday, but sometimes the treadmill just feels a little lackluster. Walking outside is just so much better, not only because the scenery changes, but you have all the smells and the wind and all the benefits of not being stuck inside.
Now that it’s officially spring, I am excited to do all the spring things. I really need to work on my roses and get our garden ready, but I guess those will get done soon enough.
Spring time is time to shed our winter clothes for something a little lighter. It’s almost warm enough for shorts, and if you’re anything like me, buying shorts is no easy task. Ok, let me rephrase that. Buying shorts is pretty easy, but actually buying shorts that fit right and are long enough and make you feel halfway decent? That is almost impossible.
It’s as if the stores think everyone wants a pair of shorts that are super glued to your butt and only a few inches long. I guess they think I guess they think we all have legs made of twigs.
That’s why I love going to Old Navy for shorts. I know I have told you about it plenty in the past, and Walmart and Target are pretty great for decent shorts too, but honestly Old Navy can’t be beat in the shorts game.
Not only do they have the exact length of the shorts in the description, you can even search by length, rise and fit. I, personally, like my shorts to fit a little loose, so that when I sit down they aren’t cutting my thighs in two. So, I always buy them a size bigger than my jeans. This way I have lots of wiggle room.
Old Navy has really done a lot of revamping over the past year or so, and have really stepped things up to offer the same outfits in almost all sizes. They seem to be one of the few stores that realize a size 2 and a size 22 might like the same outfits. Who knew? But, I digress.
Old Navy is also one of the few stores that offer shorts in 4 and 5 inch length. Which for me, is perfect. They are still short enough to be shorts, but long enough for all situations.
I never have to worry if anything is “showing”, and I can put them on and feel confident and comfortable. Plus, they are almost always having some sort of sale, so you can pretty much always find something at a pretty low price.
So, if you’re having a hard time finding shorts to your liking, let your fingers do the walking. Search for the perfect length and find the shorts for you.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.