Hello all. I hope your week has been going well. Mine’s been ok, I did have a minor procedure done at the surgery center last week, so I’ve kind of been taking it easy.
Since I had to quarantine for a few days before my procedure, I figured I would use that extra time to organize things around the house a little more.
I think I may have told you, but if not, I’ll tell you again. I really fell down a rabbit hole with organizing. Like, almost to the point I am looking for things to organize. Which, I guess there are worse things I could be slightly obsessed with.
One thing I really needed to get under control was my closet/shoe storage situation. It seems as though every time I clean my closet out, it’s a mess within a few weeks. Well, I finally identified the culprit. It was my shoes. My clothes are organized in their own little system, but my shoes were kind of a free for all. I had some under the bed, some in my closet, and some in an over the door shoe rack thing that looked absolutely awful.
So, I let my fingers do the walking and went to Amazon to find a solution. That’s where I found these. I knew they would be the solution to my storage problems once and for all. The only downside was I didn’t know how many I would need. But, luckily for me they came in a two pack for around $20, so I ended up ordering two sets! And, yes, I filled all four of them up. But, I was able to put three under my bed, and one in my closet.
What I love about these is not only were they affordable, they’re actually pretty cute, too. And, they have nifty little handles for easy access. Plus, the top is clear and zips closed, so you can see exactly what you need.
If you are on an organization kick like me or just want to tidy things up, just remember it doesn’t have to be super expensive. There are so many affordable options out there, we just have to shop around. I am so glad I did.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.