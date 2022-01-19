Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, especially now that it 100% feels like winter. I love it so much, especially when we get those big snows and everybody just has to hunker down for a bit.
Over the weekend, we traveled to Wheeling for my stepson’s archery tournament. His school ended up getting first place, so we were pretty excited.
Since we had to leave the house about 8 Saturday morning (which is earlier than I leave for work) that meant I had to get up extra early to get ready. Because we would be spending so much time in the car, I wanted to make sure I was comfortable and warm. Plus, I didn’t really want to waste time fixing my hair, since it would more than likely be a mess later in the day.
So, I opted for what is now one of my new favorite outfits. I started to go with leggings, but decided since I was leaving Wayne County, jeans were probably the more appropriate choice. These jeans have been in my closet for almost ten years now, and I still love them as much as I did the day I got them. They’re Arizona boyfriend jeans, and it’s hard to find anything that they don’t look great with.
My sweatshirt is the one I told you about a while back, that I got from Shein. It was only around $10 and is so warm and cozy.
The shoes are hand me downs from my stepson. I had gotten them for him for Christmas a few years ago, and he grew out of them before he was ever able to wear them.
The hat was a hand me down from him, too. He gave it to me one day over the summer when he decided it didn’t fit him quite right.
It’s easy to think when we opt for comfort we have to give up style, or looking cute, but that’s just simply not the case. With the right pieces and accessories, we can most definitely have our cake and eat it too.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.