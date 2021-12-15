Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine certainly has, even more so than normal. This time of year is so fun, and I love all the hustle and bustle that goes into getting everything just so.
Last week I had to run to Walmart after work, which I absolutely despise doing. Honestly, I’ll do pretty much anything in my power to avoid stopping anywhere on my way home, but this time I didn’t really have a choice. So, I went and I am so glad I did.
My first stop was the clothes, where I found this sweater. I love it! First of all, it’s a slight mock neck, but not full on turtle neck, which I have really been looking for. Plus, it’s got so much detail in the stitching, it looks way more expensive than it actually is. It was only $16.98! That’s a little more than I typically like to spend on a top, but sweaters are always a bit more expensive, so that was my justification.
Here, I paired it with some black skinny jeans from Target. I got them on sale back in the summer for around $15. One thing I love about them is that they are more of a charcoal color rather than a total black. It works well with the sweater, since there is just a subtle difference in the shades.
I also added my new booties from Shein, which helps to kind of break everything up. I love this outfit and I can’t wait for the chance to wear it.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.