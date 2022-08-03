Mine has been pretty good, I took some time off and was able to get lots of things done. I love being home and working around the house, especially working in the garden. It was a little rough with all the rain, but I was still able to do what I needed.
The only thing I really don’t like about working outside is how bad it tears my nails up — especially if I forget my gloves.
It never fails, once I get my nails grown out and actually looking decent, something happens and I either bite them all off or break them. That’s why I love doing my own nails.
I know I told you about how I did my nails before, but I wanted to tell you about my most recent Amazon discovery. It has completely changed my nail routine, and made it about a bajillion times easier and faster.
These are pre-painted, so all I have to do is glue them on and file them down. It’s literally that easy. I realize that these types of press ons have been around for forever, but these are a total game changer.
A lot of times press ons are low quality and super weak. But these are strong and seemingly well made — so they last about a week.
They are from a brand called MAITYS, and were around $15 for 30 sets. Yes, you read that right, 30 sets for $15!
They come on strips, similar to the ones at the nail salons that you use to pick your color. All you do is find the size you need for each nail, snap it off, glue on and file to your liking.
I can do a whole manicure in about twenty minutes, and there are so many colors to choose from. This set is from the “bright” collection, which is perfect for summer.
There’s also a “classic” collection, which contains most of your regular colors and has plenty of colors perfect for fall and winter.
You can choose from so many styles and colors from different brands, of course, but I’ve ordered this brand twice and have yet to be disappointed. It is so easy and absolutely perfect for someone like me who is super hard on their hands and terrible at painting their nails.
So, if you’re like me and absolutely despise getting your nails done and want to save a buck or two, try these out. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving