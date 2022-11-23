Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20221123-wcn-fashion01

Shackets are a great way to stay warm, but be comfortable while running errands.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, although a little busy getting everything ready for Thanksgiving.

Since it’s been so cold lately, I knew I wanted to dress warm to run all my errands, but I wanted to be comfortable, too.

