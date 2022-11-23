Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, although a little busy getting everything ready for Thanksgiving.
Since it’s been so cold lately, I knew I wanted to dress warm to run all my errands, but I wanted to be comfortable, too.
Big coats are nice and warm, but sometimes they just aren’t practical. Especially when you’re shopping for groceries and going in and out of places. You’re cold outside then burning up inside, but don’t necessarily want to take your coat off.
That’s where the shacket comes in. Not only is it super cute and super trendy, it’s also perfect to run errands in. It’s warm and cozy, but not bulky and annoying like a coat.
Plus, it goes with pretty much anything, unlike my big puffy coat. I looked for one for a long time but couldn’t find any I liked that weren’t a bajillion dollars. I ended up finding this one on Amazon for around $35.
That’s definitely a little more than I wanted to spend, but I feel like it was worth it. It absolutely beats the $80 one I found at Target.
Here, I paired it with a crew neck sweatshirt and leggings. These leggings did come from Target and were around $7. They fit perfectly and are so comfortable. The shoes are the ones I told you about last week. They go great with this outfit and are perfect for throwing on and going. For $20 that’s hard to beat.
I love everything about this outfit and have a feeling this will most likely be my go to for the next few months.
Have a great week and Happy Thanksgiving!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.