Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, just still waiting for these temperatures to drop so I can finally start wearing my fall clothes.
Since we did have a couple of rainy days that weren’t a thousand degrees, I was able to wear one of my new blouses from Shein.
Normally in the fall and winter I love wearing sweaters, but I figured I might branch out a little bit. Don’t get me wrong, sweaters are still my go to, but I just couldn’t pass this blouse up.
Last week I told you about some clothes I had ordered from Shein, and this blouse was one of them. It’s nice having options, especially when the weather is iffy. The mornings are cool, but the afternoons have been so warm, but with the rain, it makes it so difficult to know how to dress. If I just wore short sleeves I am positive I would be freezing, but a full blown sweater right now would just look silly.
That’s part of why I love this top so much. Not only do I love the colors, but the little bit of poof at the shoulders coupled with the details at the sleeve really send it over the top.
Normally I don’t go for “frilly”, but this one is like baby bear’s porridge for Goldilocks — just right. It’s the perfect blouse for fall. Especially when the temperatures are hovering towards the warmer side. It’s pretty thin, so even during the afternoon it’s not too hot.
Here, I have paired it with my tried and true Walmart jeggings, my new belt from Shein, and tan booties. The colors all work so well together and everything blends nicely, but the pattern in the top keeps it from being too monochromatic.
Later on, when it’s a little cooler, I could probably even switch my booties out for some knee-high or over-the-knee boots for a totally different look.
I love fall and all the options the cooler weather has to offer, if it ever gets here.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.