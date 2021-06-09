Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has, I got to go out on the lake over the weekend so that was pretty great!
And, this is my first week back in the office in over a year. I was a little nervous, more so about getting back into the swing of things, but so far I am back to my routine and loving it. I was really excited to finally get back. I forgot how nice it was to have somewhere to go each day and to get ready and have a set schedule.
When I was thinking about going back, I realized that I didn’t really have any nice blouses to wear with jeans. All I usually wear to the office is dresses in the summer, but I wanted to add some variety.
So, I started looking online.
That’s when I thought I would take a look at Shein. I had heard about them a lot over the last year or so but never really shopped there. I was, however, pleasantly surprised! I couldn’t believe how cheap everything was. Not only that, but it was all so cute and received rave reviews. So, I bit the bullet and ordered some new tops. This one is probably my favorite.
It’s so perfect for summer and goes great with my Old Navy jeans and sandals from Walmart. The best part about this shirt, though, was that it was only $8! You can’t go wrong with that. Plus it was true to size, so I just ordered my regular size and it fit perfectly.
I’m always a little apprehensive when ordering online, especially from sites I’m not too familiar with. It seems a lot of them have that altered reality where people are a size -00, but this one wasn’t like that at all! I seriously cannot believe it took me this long to start shopping there.
Honestly, if you’ve been on the fence about Shein, hop on over and give them a shot. You won’t be disappointed.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.