Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine sure has, other than wishing these temperatures would cool down and it would finally feel like fall.
There for a while, it seemed as though we were on the downward slope, but I guess summer just can’t seem to let go. What makes me even more excited for cooler weather is getting to wear sweaters and sweatshirts.
I actually did a little shopping last week and was able to get a few new things for fall. Back in the spring I told you about some new tops I had gotten from Shein, so I went back to their website last week and found so many cute things for fall and winter.
I was even able to find some earrings, and the most expensive ones I got were around $5! I have really fallen in love with their website. There’s just so much to choose from.
A lot of people have told me they had trouble with sizing, so I would suggest sizing up if you typically run between sizes. I was able to order my usual size and everything seemed to fit pretty great.
This sweater was only about $10 after all my discounts, and I love it. It’s a little cropped, but I love the way it fits. It’s a little form fitting, but not so much that it’s not still comfortable.
Plus, it’s thin enough to wear on warmer days without getting too warm.
Here, I paired it with my trusty black skinny jeans and leopard print flats (both from Walmart). The belt is also from Shein, and was only around $5. I love how the hunter green of the sweater contrasts so well with the tan of the belt and black of the jeans.
This outfit is absolutely perfect for fall. Once the weather gets a little cooler (if that ever happens) I can switch out the flats for tan booties or even knee-high or over the knee boots for a completely different look.
I love this outfit and I honestly can’t wait for the chance to wear it again.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.