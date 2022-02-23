Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, other than our power being off because of storms. But, it was still ok, and I was happy that it wasn’t freezing out like last year’s power outage.
Luckily it was only off for a few hours.
I did have oral surgery a couple weeks ago, and I still wasn’t feeling a hundred percent, so I didn’t put a whole lot of effort into my appearance this week. Just the basics, mainly, enough to not look like a corpse.
However, I did do a little closet shopping for some springy, transition outfits. And I have to say, I love this one!
The sweater came from JCPenny, and was around $20. My mom got it for me at Christmas time, and it’s the perfect basic sweater. It had a little bit of detailing in the stitching, but other than that it’s pretty simple.
The jeans are the same ones I have told you about a thousand times. They came from Old Navy and are a staple in my wardrobe now. They’re high waisted, so doing a little front tuck with the sweater helps to add a little dimension and makes my legs appear just a tad longer.
The flats are my favorite part of this whole outfit. I got them at Walmart last year. They were on clearance for $3! Can you believe that? I had wanted a pair like that for so long and finally got exactly what I wanted for way less than I expected.
I love this outfit. It’s perfect for a casual date night or even work, aside from the rips in the knees. I honestly can’t wait for the chance to wear this. Preferably on a day when it’s not raining enough to float the Ark.
Just to show a little closet shopping goes a long way. You can always find pieces that work in ways you never thought of before.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.