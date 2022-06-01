Hello all, I hope your week has been going well, and that you all had a great Memorial Day.
Mine was ok, other than having Covid! I honestly thought at this point I was immune, but I guess not. I did feel crummy for a few days, but I think I’m on the upswing now. I still got to be out in the sun some, which helped, so I guess I didn’t miss out on too much.
Now that it’s unofficially summer, and the weather is heating up, I’m sure I can’t be the only one who was still out there looking for that perfect pair of shorts.
A couple of weeks ago, before I became part zombie, I wore my favorite pair of Target shorts. I told you about them once before, they’re denim, not too short and not too long, and are perfectly loose in the legs.
Well, I decided I wanted another pair like them, but Target just wasn’t cooperating. Plus, I wasn’t in the mood to spend $20 on a pair of shorts.
So, I hopped over to Walmart (on my phone) and found these. One cool thing about looking at these on the website was you could change the model, to see what the shorts would look like on different body types!
It was so cool, so I played around with it and they really did look great on all the models. The best part? They were $10.98! They are actually a little better than my Target shorts, because they’re a little more loose in the legs.
They even had quite a selection of different colors, so I definitely plan on ordering more.
If you haven’t found your perfect pair of shorts just yet, don’t despair. You honestly cannot go wrong with these.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving