Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, I finally went back to the office this week. It felt so good to put nice clothes on and fix up.
I swear I almost didn’t recognize myself! But the best part about the week was the weekend, specifically Saturday. We attended the Ward Reunion.
It was a lot of fun and I even met some cousins I had never met before. Plus, I got to see all my other cousins and spend time with them. I even got to have a nice visit with my first cousin who lives in Maryland, and we stayed up chatting until almost two in the morning.
But anyway, that’s not why you’re here. Since I was spending all day Saturday outside, I knew first and foremost I wanted to be as comfortable as possible. But, I also wanted to look halfway decent since I was seeing all my family and there would be lots of pictures.
So, I opted for this and I was not disappointed. The top and shorts were both recent purchases. The top is from Shein and was around $11. It’s perfect for summer and even though it’s a tank top, I still felt nice and covered. The only downside is I wish I would have sized up from my normal size. It still fit pretty well, but it was a little tighter than I prefer, but it was still cute regardless. I love the khaki color, and it goes great with the olive green shorts.
The shorts are from Walmart, and were $10.98. They’re “utility” shorts, and I love them. First of all, they have a partial elastic waist, so they did their job well. Plus, they had super deep pockets so I could carry all the things. The length was just right, not too short but not too long, either. I still looked put together, but not like your Mamaw. So, that’s always a plus.
The shoes are the ones I got back in March in Georgia, and have really become my go-tos. This outfit was perfect for an outside event and the price honestly can’t be beat.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.