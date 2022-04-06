Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, other than a sinus infection making me feel pretty rough.
Oh well, what can you expect with all this crazy weather? Hopefully soon it’ll all clear up and be warm and pretty, at least for a while.
One reason I am more than ready for the weather to clear up is so I can finally wear my new summer clothes.
I got some new shorts and dresses a couple of weeks ago, but one thing I got that I wanted to tell you about was my new wedges. I had been wanting a pair for a really long time, but just hadn’t found the right pair yet.
I saw these on Shein and mulled them over for a few days. To me, they were a bit pricey, around $30, but I figured I probably wouldn’t find them a lot cheaper anywhere else. I looked, and I didn’t have much luck.
But let me tell ya, I absolutely love these shoes. While I do feel they were a tad expensive, they were most definitely worth it. I love the fact that they’re a nice neutral color, so they’ll go with pretty much anything. Plus, they are so comfortable. Honestly, I could wear them all day and not even notice.
Another great thing about these shoes is even though it looks like they buckle, they really just hook together. So, they’re a lot easier to put on.
I cannot wait to wear these. They are perfect for casual, dressy, and everything in between. Sometimes it’s ok to splurge.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.