Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, a little busier than normal, but nothing I can’t handle.
It seems like springtime is a busy time of year for lots of us. Between planting flowers to getting gardens ready and yards needing mowed, there’s hardly any time to spare. Plus, add in sports and graduations, it’s like you barely have time to sit down.
Then, you have to figure out what you’re wearing to said graduations. It doesn’t matter if you’re the one walking across the stage or cheering from the stands, we all want to look nice.
Graduations are always a tricky thing, at least in the dressing department. While we want to look decent and get a little dressed up, you also don’t want to get too dressed up. It’s weird. But, luckily there is a middle ground.
This dress is perfect for that situation where you’re not quite sure what to wear but still want to dress up a little. It was around $15 and came from Shein. It’s a basic t-shirt dress, but what steps it up a bit is the knot in the front. That helps to give it a little more dimension. It adds a little oomph to what would otherwise be just a plain ole dress.
Here, I paired it with the wedges I told you about last week. They go perfectly with this dress. The tan really helps to balance out the navy, and I could add some gold jewelry for an extra level of pizazz.
You can find dresses like this pretty much anywhere, on any budget. That’s what makes them so great. While this one came from Shein, you can find a variation of it at Walmart, Old Navy, pretty much anywhere dresses are sold.
Not only is it perfect for that “I don’t know what to wear” feeling, it’s also very comfortable and forgiving. It’s got stretch, and is loose in all the right places.
So, if you’re in the market for some new dresses, give a basic t shirt dress a try. It’ll definitely be worth it.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.