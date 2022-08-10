Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220810-wcno-fashion01

Summer is coming to a close, so it’s a great time to look for deep discounts on seasonal items.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, but those first few days back after vacation are always a doozy.

Oh well, I guess it made the time go by faster at least.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving

Recommended for you