Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, but those first few days back after vacation are always a doozy.
Oh well, I guess it made the time go by faster at least.
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 3:59 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, but those first few days back after vacation are always a doozy.
Oh well, I guess it made the time go by faster at least.
Now here we are, that last final stretch of summer. It’s crazy to think that the kids will be going back to school in just a couple of weeks, and in just another month or two we will have our first chilly mornings.
I swear, it seems time goes by faster and faster every year. I guess that’s what happens when you get older, haha.
Since we are in the homestretch of summer, our schedules have been kind of crazy, so my husband and I had a rare child free weekend. Rather than sitting and staring at each other wondering what to do with ourselves, we decided to go on a date.
Since this past weekend wasn’t hot enough to fry eggs on the sidewalk, I figured I’d go with jeans. I haven’t worn jeans all summer, because heat strokes just don’t sound that fun. But, I got these bad boys on sale recently at Walmart for $12, so I had to wear them.
They’re the exact same as the ones I told you about a couple of months ago, except these aren’t quite as loose. They’re mid-rise boyfriend jeans, and while the label said they were cropped, they seemed to hit right at my ankle. For me, that’s perfect. They were actually the right length, so I might use that for future reference.
I love these jeans, not just because they were $11, but they are so comfortable and well made. They’re real jeans, with pockets, which is always a plus. They are perfectly on trend, without being too baggy.
I paired them with my black tank and belt from Shein, and it all flowed well together. The black top and the light blue in the jeans contrasted nicely, and the brown belt and sandals really helped to balance everything out. It even helped to show off the buttons on the top, and added a little depth.
Now is the perfect time to hit up all the sales, as most stores are clearing out inventory to make room for fall apparel.
I even read somewhere that they might have too much left over, so there’s a chance you could score some pretty deep discounts.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.