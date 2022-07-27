Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220727-wcn-fashion01

Summer weather is still here and if you watch the racks you can find clothes on clearance as fall and winter comes in.

 Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, I got to take some time off work, so that always makes for a good week.

Over the weekend, we travelled down to Richmond, KY to see my husband’s grandma. We had a nice visit and ate lots of good food, then headed home.

Recommended for you