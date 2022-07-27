Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, I got to take some time off work, so that always makes for a good week.
Over the weekend, we travelled down to Richmond, KY to see my husband’s grandma. We had a nice visit and ate lots of good food, then headed home.
On the way back, we stopped at Natural Bridge State Park and decided to check it out. The hike to the natural bridge was only about a mile, so we didn’t think much of it.
However, it was a mile mostly uphill, in 90 + degrees, with like a thousand percent humidity. And, I was absolutely not dressed for a hike at all.
I decided to wear my utility shorts that I told you about last month, and surprisingly they were super comfortable for an impromptu mile hike through the woods. These are the ones from Walmart that were around $10.
As sweaty as I got, they didn’t get all clingy or stretched out like some fabrics do. The elastic in the waist helped them to kind of move with me when I needed them too. Plus, they looked pretty cute while doing it.
The top is from Shein, and this was my first time wearing it. It was around $9, and kind of like the one I told you about last month, but just a tad different. The fabric is a little thicker and it has a higher neck, and more of a sleeveless look rather than just a straight tank top.
I love how the black and gray go together, and the fabric was perfect for the hot weather. It didn’t even show sweat at all, and it didn’t cling to me. Which If you’re a sweaty troll like me, you know exactly what I’m talking about.
As we head into August, we will have plenty more hot days, and with that we need comfy clothes that handle all the sweat and ick that comes with high temps. This outfit was perfect for that.
Now that stores are putting out next season’s selections, most summer apparel is going to be deeply discounted. There’s no better time than now to get all the summer deals you can.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.