Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and you all had a Merry Christmas.
I know I did, even if it was quite different this year. But, now that it’s all over I can finally start getting back to normal. I actually took all my Christmas decorations down the day after Christmas, and it felt great. I love it all so much, but once it’s over I am beyond ready to pack it away.
I’m also quite ready to get the new year started and say good riddance to 2021. I’m excited about the new year and really hope we get some winter weather. Not quite like last year, but enough to at least feel like winter time. Plus, I really want to wear the sweaters I found while I was out Christmas shopping.
I told you about the red one last week, and it was perfect for Christmas. But I also got this black one, which is just great for cold winter days. It’s so cozy and warm, and goes great dressed down or up with some leather booties and black jeans or leggings.
Here, I paired it with my straight leg jeans from Old Navy that I told you about a while back, and my new boots I got for Christmas. This outfit is just perfect for a crisp winter day, if we ever get one. Plus, the sweater was only about $15, so even if I only get to wear it once I’m not out that much.
I might even wear it to the living room for New Year’s Eve.
Have a great week and Happy New Year!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.
