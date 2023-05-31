Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, even with the rain on Sunday. But, I definitely enjoyed the three day weekend.
The only downfall is all the work waits for Tuesday, but I guess that’s the price we pay. To me, it’s most definitely worth it.
Hopefully the weather starts feeling a little more like summer soon, and a little less like fall. I’m more than ready to stop wearing a sweater in the mornings, and enjoy the sunshine. Even if I do have to go to work.
In the summer, I struggle with putting outfits together. I have told you about it before. It’s like my brain just stops working when it’s hot outside; which is partly why I love wearing dresses so much in the summer (it doesn’t hurt that they keep me cool when I’m absolutely melting).
It doesn’t even matter if it’s a casual dress or a more dressier type, they all look great in the summer. But my favorite are tshirt dresses. They are the absolute best for summer. You can dress them up or down, and they are the perfect base for your summer closet. Plus, they’re all fairly cheap.
Not only can you find them pretty much anywhere, the styles have changed too, so they’re not as plain as they once were. Some have ruffles, (which aren’t really my thing) some are midi length, and some are your plain ole knee length dresses.
Old Navy has quite a few varieties, but the price is a little too high for me. In my opinion, Walmart is the place to go. They’re basic summer t-shirt dresses are still between $10-$15, $10 for sleeveless and $15 for sleeves. Who knew sleeves cost $5?
Anywho, if you’re in need of stylish, cool summer attire, don’t miss out on my favorite summer staple. Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.