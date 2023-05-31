Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, even with the rain on Sunday. But, I definitely enjoyed the three day weekend.

The only downfall is all the work waits for Tuesday, but I guess that’s the price we pay. To me, it’s most definitely worth it.

Tags

Recommended for you