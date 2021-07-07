Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and that you all had a Happy Fourth of July!
I know I sure did. It was such a great weekend full of fun. Plus, the weather was absolutely beautiful.
My husband had to work a little over the weekend, so my stepson and I went for a drive. On our way home, we stopped by a yard sale. They had pretty much anything you could imagine, and then some.
He ended up finding a couple of really nice hoodies for $3 a piece, which was great, but it was nothing compared to my find.
Can you believe I scored these awesome wedges for $2?? I had been wanting a pair for forever but I just couldn’t justify spending the money. So when I saw these, I didn’t even hesitate — or try them on. But, they ended up being a perfect fit so I guess that just means it was meant for me to have them.
I can’t wait for the opportunity to wear them, because they will go with so many different outfits. I think I might try pairing them with that red top and shorts I told you about last week, or maybe even a tank and jeans. I also have a couple of dresses that I normally wear with flats, but I think that these wedges will really make them pop.
Honestly, the options are endless. The black of the straps will go with a lot, and the neutral of the wedge will help balance everything else out.
We often forget about yard sales for clothing. I know a lot of us might get a little weirded out by wearing a stranger’s hand-me downs, but it’s no different than thrift stores or Goodwill. A little ride in the washer or wipe down with a Clorox wipe and voila, good as new.
It is yard sale season, so why not make the most of it?
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.