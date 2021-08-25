Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok. I was able to work from home this past week, so that helped me get caught up on a lot of housework. It was especially good with all the rain. I got to stay in and stay cozy while it was pouring outside.
All that rain really got me in the mood for fall, even more so than before. I am so ready to wear jeans and sweaters and boots.
Last week, I told you all about the big jeans sale Target was having. Well, I couldn’t just tell you about it without splurging a little. So, I did!
I ended up getting three new pairs of jeans. Honestly, it wasn’t that bad either, especially since they were only $15 a piece. I had a pair of the Universal Thread brand already, so I knew I loved them. They fit so well and are a perfect, basic staple to have in your closet. So, I knew I wouldn’t be disappointed getting a couple more pairs just like them (different colors of course). This pair, however, is not Universal Thread, it’s actually Target’s Wild Fable brand. I’ve never worn this brand before, but I figured for $15 it was worth a shot. I was pleasantly surprised.
They’re super high rise, which kind of helps to keep everything tucked in where it needs to be. My favorite part about them is the raw hem at the ankle. I have a pair like this from Old Navy, but honestly, I think I like these a little better. They’re a darker denim, which I prefer, but this pair feels like it has a little more give than my Old Navy pair.
These would go perfect with sneakers and an oversized sweatshirt, or a sweater and booties. They’re the perfect color to go with just about anything.
If you’re still looking for some new jeans, honestly don’t hesitate to head to Target. Even if you miss the sale, the jeans are most definitely worth the money. Plus, they’re typically only about $20-$25, so not too much more than what I paid.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.