Mine has been pretty good, except for all the rain. I’m more than ready for it to either be pretty and sunny — or cold. But, this hot and rainy mess just isn’t cutting it for me.
Even with all the rain, it’s still wedding season, and weddings go on whether it’s raining or not.
Over the weekend, my little cousin got married in Ripley, so my mother, my husband and I drove up.
I had originally planned on wearing something different, but I didn’t think it was quite dressy enough. So, I opted for the old tried and true $8 dress I told you about a few years ago.
This time, though, I paired it with some different shoes that were perfectly on point and only around $30. I know they’re a little bit more than I like to spend, but they’re great quality. They’re from Shein, and they were so comfortable.
I wore them all day long — like literally from about 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. — and my feet were just fine. The block heel really makes a difference in your comfort level, and they zip up the back, so they’re way easier to get on and off.
Plus, the blush color pretty much goes with anything. I mean, I’ll get so much use out of these, they’ve theoretically already paid for themselves.
I didn’t wear too many accessories, just these statement earrings, also from Shein, that were maybe $1 or $2.
They are perfect for dressing up, and they are not nearly as heavy as they look. They worked way better than long, dangly earrings. I wanted to dress up, but didn’t want to go too hard, so they were the perfect balance.
These shoes and earrings are some of my favorites, and I can’t wait for the chance to wear them again.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.