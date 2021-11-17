Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was OK, other than my favorite boots finally decided to bite the dust!
I was wearing them one day when the heel cap just fell off. Luckily, my husband was able to glue it back on, and after about 20 minutes of holding it together, they were good as new.
They are my favorite boots and I wear them a lot during the fall and winter, but considering the fact that I’ve had them longer than I’ve been married, I figured it might be time for some new ones.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to wear them, but for now they can get a much needed break.
So, on my search for new boots I let my fingers do the walking. I started at Target first, because they had a pair I had fallen in love with. I found them, but as my luck would have it, they were sold out.
So, then I went to JC Penny, only to find their boots were way outside of my price range.
Finally, I remembered a pair I had seen on the Shein site. So, I moseyed over there and found these. Everything I was looking for, plus they were in my price range. I even got about $10 off because I had returned a shirt (that they actually said I could keep) and had some money in my Shein wallet.
I ended up getting this pair for about $20. I really love these boots. They are exactly what I was looking for. They are a little more on trend than my old ones, especially considering the narrow toe. My older ones had a more round, almond toe shape, while these are a little bit more pointed. They are tan, which means they will go with everything.
The heel is about 3 inches, so when I wear them with my bootcut jeans, my pants won’t drag the ground. I am so happy I found these and can’t wait to wear them.
If you’re in the market for some new shoes, definitely give Shein a try. You won’t be disappointed.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.