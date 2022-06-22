Hello all. I hope your week has been going well. Mine certainly has. Over the weekend I traveled to DC with my mom and my husband, and we spent a lot of time outside.
When I was packing for my trip, I knew it would be hot, so I wanted to be comfortable. But, since I was going out of town and would be going out to eat and all that, I still wanted to look nice.
I didn’t necessarily want to wear a dress, but I didn’t want to wear my tried and true running shorts and ball cap, either. So, I settled on this outfit, and I am so glad I did.
The top was perfect for a day outside in the sun. Not only was it cool and comfortable, the buttons added just enough flair to really step it up. The best part? It was only about $11 from Shein.
The shorts are utility shorts from Walmart, and they were a cool $10.98. They were so comfortable for a day outside walking my butt off. Plus, they were not too casual but not too dressy.
The shoes are a few years old, and they came from Walmart, too! The hat was an impulse buy at H&M a few years ago, and it was great for being in the sun all day. The top of my head gets sunburned really badly, so I always have to have a hat if I’m out in the sun. Not only was the hat great protection from the sun, it really topped off the outfit.
The sunglasses are from the Dollar Tree, believe it or not. That’s usually where I get most of my sunglasses, because not only do they have a really cute selection, they’re only $1.25. So, if I break them or lose them, I’m not out too much.
This outfit was perfect for touring DC, and the best part was that it didn’t cost too much.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.