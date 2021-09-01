Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, other than feeling a little under the weather.
Hopefully we will get some answers about that soon, and it will be an easy fix. One thing I hate most about not feeling the best is that I can’t go for my daily walks.
I love walking and try to walk about two miles every evening. Even when it’s super hot, I still try to get them in. We have a treadmill that I can use when it’s too hot, or too cold, or whatever else it might be that keeps me from going outside, but there’s just something about walking outside that you just can’t get from a treadmill.
A couple years ago I told you guys about my New Balance sneakers, and how comfortable they were. Well, after a couple years of doing just about everything in them, they began to fall apart, and it was time for some new ones.
Those things were great though, they carried me from here to Wyoming twice, Tennessee, and all around Montana and Idaho, but unfortunately their time had come to be my designated mowing shoes — and I was in need of a new pair.
I found these online and fell in love with them. They were just like my old ones; New Balance Fuel Core Nergize, but had leopard print on the heel.
My husband actually ended up getting them for my birthday, and I couldn’t have been happier. They are so comfortable, it’s like walking on air. Plus, the leopard is super on trend right now, and the strings have these little gold covers at the end, where it’s normally just a piece of plain plastic. The inside is red, which is my favorite color.
The best part about these shoes, though, is they were only $50! They were the same price as my last pair, but with a lot more bells and whistles.
I could wear these with cute sweatshirts and leggings once the weather cools off (if it ever does) and they would go perfectly. Honestly, what’s the point of exercising if you can’t look cute doing it? So, if you’re needing some new sneakers for the gym or just to run errands in, give these a try.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.