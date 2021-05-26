Hello all, I hope your week has been good. Mine certainly has. It was another beautiful week with lots of time spent outside, so it doesn’t really get any better than that.
The weekend was even better and I knew I wanted to be outside, so we ended up taking a bike ride at Barboursville Park. We had planned on doing the five mile trail, but somehow we actually ended up doing about ten. We were pretty busted by the time we got home, but it was a good time and we really enjoyed it.
Since we do spend a lot of time outside in the summer, we most definitely need clothes that are suited for sweating and hot weather. I’ve told you about these shorts before, they are $9.96 at Walmart and are the best for all outdoor, hot and sweaty activities. I have about four pairs of them (I’ve unfortunately destroyed a few pairs with paint) and always buy a pair or two every year. They are perfect for running, mowing the lawn, and apparently, even biking.
The tank top is also from Walmart, and I am so glad I had it during our ride. It’s moisture wicking, so even though I was pretty sweaty, I wasn’t a soupy mess. Plus, it was only about $5!
My stepson also loves athletic wear, so when he saw this outfit at Walmart he had to have it. The top was about $8 and the shorts were around $9, and he has quite a few of each, all in different colors.
Since they are so cheap, it doesn’t really matter much if he stains them or tears them up, but honestly they wash pretty well and have held up against him and all he puts them through.
If you are in the market for some well made, outdoor worthy clothes, Walmart is the place to go.
Have a great week and happy shopping!