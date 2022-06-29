Hello all. I hope your week has been going well. Mine sure has, not only did I have a birthday over the weekend, but we got to travel to Louisville with my stepson’s archery team.
This time, they were competing in the World Championship! While they didn’t grab first place, they did get third, so that’s quite an accomplishment.
Since he has grown so much already this summer, he didn’t really have a lot of options as far as shorts went. And, since it was going to be about 95 degrees both days we were there, jeans were just not going to cut it.
Luckily, I found these shorts at Walmart for $9. They were marked down from about $15.98 and were absolutely perfect for this weekend. Not only are they cheap, they are super well made, with lots of pockets and even a zipper pocket for extra security.
They’re kind of a nylon material, so moisture and sweat just kind of disappear rather quickly. Plus, they definitely do not look like $9 Walmart shorts at all.
He has a pair of Nike ones almost identical to these, and when you put them together you honestly can’t tell the difference. My husband liked them so much I got him a pair, too. They had lots of different colors, but the black and gray seemed to be the most popular with my family.
He was able to carry everything he needed for a day at an amusement park, shooting his bow and doing all the things little boys do with his friends.
Now is definitely the time to stock up on summer clothes, especially if you want to save quite a bit of money, because soon they’ll be lining the shelves with fall and winter stuff.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.