Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, albeit busy.
Over the weekend, we got to travel to Louisville to watch my stepson and his archery team compete in the national tournament. It even fell on our anniversary, which made it pretty awesome because that meant we got to stay in a nice hotel for our anniversary.
Since we were leaving Friday and getting to the tournament that evening, we planned to go out to dinner afterwards. So, I wanted to wear something that was not only comfortable, but also halfway decent.
It was going to be pretty warm, so I settled on finally getting to wear one of my new outfits from Old Navy. I had gotten some things from there a while back and hadn’t really had the chance to wear any of it because it hadn’t been warm enough.
I absolutely love this outfit. Not only is it super cute, it’s functional, comfortable, and affordable. The top is the Everywear tank from Old Navy, and was around $8. Plus, it has these cute little strawberries all over it. I am actually wanting to get a few more.
The shorts were on sale for around $15, so I ended up getting three pairs of them. These are the navy blue pair, and they go perfectly with the tank.
These shorts have a button and zip fly, but they also have elastic in the back, so they’re a little more forgiving than other options. They have pockets, and not just the kind for show, they actually have deep pockets that you can put your whole hand in. They’re the perfect length, too. Not too short but not too long, either. They’re a pretty great pair of shorts.
The sandals are from a boutique in Georgia, and they’re the most expensive part of my outfit.
I got them at this little boutique on Jekyll Island, and even though they were $40, I couldn’t pass them up. But, they were definitely worth it. Especially since I wore them for two days, pretty much spending most of the time on my feet.
They have great support and are super comfortable, so I guess it’s ok to splurge on footwear once in a while.
So, if you’re looking for the perfect summer shorts or a great tank, don’t forget Old Navy. Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.