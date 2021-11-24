Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has, especially since I am going to have the next few days off.
I love this time of year, and the day after Thanksgiving is when we typically put up our tree and get all of the Christmas decorations out and on display.
While our (and many others’) Thanksgiving might look a lot different this year, I still have a lot to be thankful for. I won’t get into details, but this year has been very trying for my family; however, we are going to try our hardest to celebrate the day as best we can.
Since our day will be super busy with cooking and driving, I have picked out a few outfits that will be comfortable enough to spend the ENTIRE day in, but still stylish enough to look at least halfway decent.
This outfit is one of my faves. The blouse is from Shein, and was about $10. And, believe it or not, I have one the same exact color, just made a tad different, that I had told you about a couple of months ago.
But, I think I love this blouse a little more. It has lots of ruffles and frilly things, which aren’t typically my style, but the colors are muted enough that I can wear it and not feel like I’m wearing a clown suit. The sleeves can be pushed up into ¾ length or pushed down for long sleeves and either way looks amazing.
Here, I paired it with my new favorite jeans, my boot cuts from Walmart, which cost a whopping $9.98. I am really loving this trend, even though I was totally against it at first.
The belt and boots are both from Shein, just like the blouse. The belt pairs really well with the blouse and helps to kind of balance everything out. Plus, it was only about $5.00.
I told you about my new boots last week, and while I haven’t given up on my old tried and true ones, I am really loving these. They’re super comfortable and a little more on trend than my old pair. The best part about them (other than the fact they were only $20) is that the heel is high enough that my jeans don’t drag the ground, which was a huge problem for me in 7th grade; the last time these jeans were trendy.
So, if you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the holidays or need something in a pinch for family photos, just remember it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Have a great week and Happy Thanksgiving!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.