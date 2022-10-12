Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is being touted as a big win for climate change as it makes available hundreds of billions of dollars for renewable energy.

These industries will have access to loan guarantee and financial assistance programs making expansion viable in the United States. At the same time, it puts a burden on fossil fuels, disincentivizing the industry and expediting the move away from these energy sources. We all know this is a bad deal for West Virginia, but the unknown is how these policies will impact other industries such as agriculture. As the second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world, the United States, just as much as West Virginia, has a lot to lose under this deal.

Kent A. Leonhardt is the West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture.

