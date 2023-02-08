Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

As the drug epidemic continues to plague our nation, policy makers struggle to implement real solutions to ending the crisis.

Some lawmakers focus on funding law enforcement to combat drug dealers, while others want to provide social services to hit at the root of drug use. Regardless of where you are on the problem, much of the effort is focused on the extremely dangerous drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamines. These drugs take priority over less harmful narcotics due to lack of resources, but they are not the only drug problem on the rise.

Kent A. Leonhardt is the West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture.

