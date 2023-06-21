It should be obvious to all Americans that our federal government has a spending problem. Over the past 20 years, officials on both sides of the aisle have raised our national debt from 30% of GDP to 103%. That means one of the greatest economies in the world produces more debt than it does economic output because we continue to not reel in out-of-control spending habits. Despite a national debt now north of $30 trillion and inflation still at record highs, it doesn’t look like the bureaucrats in Washington have any intention of slowing down their spending spree. Instead of looking for ways to responsibly cut spending, President Joe Biden seems dead set on creating new taxes, including for Americans’ unsold assets. This plan is an unfair way to raise revenue, especially for hardworking farmers.
In his 2023 State of the Union address, as well as his budget plan for 2024, President Biden proposed a 25% minimum annual tax on taxpayers with assets worth more than $100 million. The difference between this proposal and existing federal taxes is that it would be applied to both earned income and any increase in the value of assets, even when those assets haven’t been sold and no profit was gained. That is completely out of line with the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress the right to impose taxes on income, not assets. Even if Biden’s asset tax became law, it would undoubtedly (and deservedly) be challenged in court and eventually thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.