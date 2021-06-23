When people read avidly rather than watched dully, writers were stars, none brighter in his day than Charles Dickens. He came to America in 1842, 30 years old and already a literary Beatle, having shaken the world with “Oliver Twist” and “The Pickwick Papers.” High society in the States fawned over him, and he briefly savored the moment before the country’s excesses soured him, prompting a string of criticisms with timeless application.
“I never knew what it was to feel disgust and contempt,” Dickens wrote, “till I traveled in America.” He recounted scenes of tobacco spit spattered on sidewalks, braggarts bellowing and hucksters springing from every crevice. Appropriately, Dickens directed his greatest disdain for leaders of the political parties, describing them as “the lice of God’s creation” and lamenting “despicable trickery at elections; under-handed tampering with public officers; and cowardly attacks upon opponents, with scurrilous newspapers for shields, and hired pens for daggers.”
Who knew the Dickens of 1842 had seen already the America of 2021?
Scurrility in the modern moment principally is left to social media. But Dickens’ observations stand. The shriller the lice shriek, the louder their broadcast sycophants echo them and the more dutifully masses of viewers nod in blind agreement, separated by political affinities but united by their insentience.
What the country needs is obvious, only, evidently, not quite obvious enough:
America needs a practical focus on practical things, starting with becoming a nation that makes things again.
Free trade has blended the greed Gordon Gekko championed and the executive ineptitude Ayn Rand lampooned to drive operations offshore and leave in its wake a country whose economy depends not on the might of her productivity but on the immensity of her consumerist gluttony. America is sprawled on the couch gorging while other countries are running the race. This isn’t a matter of exceptionalism. This is a matter of a society built on right things, such as hard work, ingenuity and industriousness.
Societies built on these things aspire; they reach higher; they grow. Societies built on easy money, cheap tricks and sloth atrophy. Politicians sell shortcuts to prosperity and comfort like the junk drugs corporate thugs and gangstas peddle from counters, on street corners and in the hills and hollers. West Virginia is proof of where all that leads, to the kind of financial and human destitution that marks this state, a place once known for grit and guile now known for addiction and poverty.
Tell your elected leaders to get America off its widening ass and back to making things again. And if your elected leaders can’t or won’t do that, go to the ballot box and tell them to get the hell out.
America needs to do right by America. CEO income outpaced the average pay of workers by 320 times in 2019 compared to 21 times in 1965, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Meanwhile, the trade deficit expanded, the national debt increased and Americans’ quality of life declined.
One party pretends to care about this, espousing increased corporate taxes and a doubling of the minimum wage, but that party’s leader facilitated the free trade deals that put us where we are, and that party is supported by billionaires who’ve feasted amid the country’s descent. The other party pretends, suddenly, to care about the working class, but has sold its soul to bloating corporate profits and fat-cat CEOs’ bank accounts.
The test of whether an elected official gives a damn is whether they help get factories and other businesses built and running and keep them here, whether they help get Americans jobs that pay more than nickels on the dollar, whether they stand up to, in the words of Bob Dylan, “all the criminals in their coats and their ties” and hold their feet to the flames for the accounting and regulatory thievery that allows them to dodge taxes and responsibility as well as standards of human decency.
America needs to grow up and awaken to the ideological con game. Here’s a dirty little secret: Most elected officials, no matter their party, don’t give a damn about the ideologies they trumpet. They think you do and will vote for them because of it. And, voila, you do! Sucker. Stop getting played. Demand objective results. Demand a return to American productivity. Demand accountability in public spending. Demand fairness. Demand lavish returns for this country and her people from big bosses making big money.
Slay the lice. Or keep swimming in the same partisan swirl as it circles the drain.