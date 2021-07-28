In the pantheon of pessimists, Arthur Schopenhauer towers.
“Life,” the German philosopher observed, “swings like a pendulum backward and forward between pain and boredom.”
He coined the phrase “will to live” — Wille zum Leben — but not in the sense in which it is popular today. To Schopenhauer, the will to live was about humankind’s ceaseless and senseless striving as part of the very nature of existence. He referred to it as a “blind incessant impulse without knowledge.” The will translated not so much to survival but suffering, driven by an insatiable desire for simply more with more never enough.
“Although he never achieved the fame of such post-Kantian philosophers as Johann Gottlieb Fichte and G.W.F. Hegel in his lifetime,” Boston College’s Mary Troxell wrote of Schopenhauer, “his thought informed the work of such luminaries as Sigmund Freud, Ludwig Wittegenstein and, most famously, Friedrich Nietzsche.”
So why was he so little acclaimed in his day? It might have been because of “the iconoclasm of his thought,” Troxell wrote, “but it was probably also partly due to his irascible and stubborn temperament.” All this begs the question: While he was born in Poland and died at 72 in Frankfurt, three years before West Virginia became a state, was Schopenhauer not somehow from here?
This place wears its despair like a steer does a brand, seared into the flesh. Ashen cynicism is a job requirement in my position, but I also have come to realize it is evidence of my roots amid these mountains with both my paternal grandparents Elkins-born and raised.
When coal was king, West Virginia took pride in her people’s grit. But with the coal era waning and the lifeblood it supplied running dry, the grit is gone, too. The resulting economic decline and societal decay have the state following the fashion of a classic line from a Bruce Springsteen song: “You end up like a dog that’s been beat too much till you spend half your life just coverin’ up.”
No wonder craven drug distributors saw this as the ideal location to dump pills by the hundreds of millions.
Where families for generations lived off the sweat of miners toiling in black holes beneath the surface of these hard lands, now they carry on in cycles of hardship or drift away in search of hope that no longer can be found here.
One state in the Union lost population over the past 70 years. West Virginia is losing in this decade, too, and will keep losing unless her people stand against the tide rushing against them.
Somehow, in a place where talk of heritage is common, the spirit of this state’s heritage has been lost.
Formed by a refusal to withstand what Francis Pierpont declared “the crowning act of infamy” — Virginia’s secession from the Union — West Virginia seems willing to accept being trodden under the thundering feet of the rest of the world. Splitting from Virginia was no small thing. “It requires stout hearts to execute this purpose,” Arthur Boreman, West Virginia’s first governor, said during the convention for the new state. “It requires men of courage — of unfaltering determination.” This state exists because of that determination.
But now it exists in a kind of cruel realm like that occupied by an abused spouse, a place where people think they deserve no better, no better than companies profiting off hopeless people getting hopelessly addicted, no better than a chief executive who shirks his debts and slinks away from obligations to the miners who labored for him, no better than lawmakers who keep watching while the jobs vanish.
Schopenhauer saw the despair of the will, the futility in striving. But West Virginia shows something else: the futility of not striving, the despair of surrender and where it leads, to a new kind of black hole, a place where hope fades and one day dies.
West Virginia will get no better until her people demand better, better from those elected to lead and better from themselves. West Virginia needs a will to live in the way that it is commonly conceived, the will to pull itself from the floor, to stand up and fight. That is the history of this land handed to all of us by those who came before us. It is high time we rose to their standard and made it our own.
NEXT WEEK: A look at a potential path forward for West Virginia. See today’s editorial, authored by Jim Ross, for an excellent starting point for discussion.
Lee Wolverton is vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media.