Divining wisdom in social media is an enterprise akin to seeking nutrition from Twinkies. A similar analogy could be applied to gaining conventional insight from the late Carl Sagan, whose fervent belief in extraterrestrial life and UFOs might have been linked to his marijuana advocacy.
In a 1995 book from which an excerpt is making the social media rounds, the celebrity scientist proves positively prescient, regardless of his proclivities for the far out.
Masterfully, Sagan writes of his “foreboding of an America when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few … when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when … unable to distinguish between what feels good and what’s true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness.”
Welcome to the darkness.
It is the information age, but much of the information hurled at us from every technological corner, from screens everywhere around us, is unadulterated dung absent of context or real social value. Of course, Sagan covered the effects of this:
“The dumbing down of America is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30-second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), the lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance.”
Substance has given way to superficiality.
Multitudes of critics reading this far will declare this applies to newspapers, too, and they will be right, at least to an extent. Talk swirls in circles of inanity in too many conference rooms, board rooms or whatever other kinds of rooms people in our business have invented to perpetuate the myth of doing something. Some people want less meat and more fat, higher quantity and lower quality, more videos of two-headed cats, less of anything requiring thought, all in a desperate, flailing attempt to make their faint whispers heard in the screaming digital cacophony.
Obfuscated is rational thought, reasoned discourse and intelligent debate, the things that once grounded us as a society. For some, it no longer matters what one does but whose side one takes. The result is not that our leaders are better or worse than they were in another era. The halls of power always have been frequented by cheats and charlatans. The result is that we seem no longer to give a damn, leaving those cheats and charlatans to engage openly in their chicanery without fear of public rebuke.
Richard M. Nixon, for example, knew that he must deny being a crook because the public wouldn’t knowingly tolerate a crook in office. Bill Clinton knew he had to deny having sex with that woman because openly admitting it would get him sent to the curb. Now it’s OK to be a crook or a creep so long as you’re this side or that side’s crook or creep.
Gone is one America, replaced by another, mindless and “rudderless,” as a friend of the paper described this state, a place where, Sagan warned, “no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues.”
A Charleston city official’s declaration to the leadership of this company that “there’s science and there’s reality,” as though the two things were opposed, encapsulates the phenomenon Sagan described.
No longer does having character matter. A chief executive isn’t required to commit fully to the job, be devoted to the betterment of the people with whom he’s charged with leading, stand for right principles on the job and off. He can serve himself first, last and always, the people and their betterment be damned. He needs not to have character but to be one, or as C.S. Lewis might put it, to be Just Like Folk.
Do we want to be led by a crook or a creep who says what we want said or by someone willing to say what we don’t want to hear, by someone who lies to win our votes, our money or our affections or someone who tells the truth and lives it? The answer appears to be painfully clear.
Sagan’s world is here. We can change it to something better. But we will have to be willing to challenge the system we’ve allowed to prevail, to stand against the corrosive forces Sagan described. Otherwise, his foresight will be our epitaph.