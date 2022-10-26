Gov. Jim Justice claimed that West Virginia had a billion dollars left over at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Yeah, right. Where I drive to town, W.Va. 152 is crumbling along both sides of the road near Dickson, eating into the pavement. Fifth Street Hill on 152 going into Huntington probably has 20-30 patches on it in various stages of cracking — the main road going immediately in Huntington, the second largest city in West Virginia. On both sides of the same state route about two miles south of Huntington, a large dead tree hangs over both lanes about 40 feet above the pavement, a leftover from an ice storm. I just hope no one is driving under it when wind or heavy rain allows it to give way.
Our foster care system is still housing numerous children out of state. Can we not have some system of small foster homes within the state so relatives and friends can visit children in that system? These children have already been abused or neglected by parents and taken away from their families by family courts.
We still have families in Wayne County who do not have public water in their homes, and some wells are contaminated by mountaintop or deep mining, so they drive along with large white plastic vats in their pickups to be filled somewhere. Fort Gay does not have a reliable trouble-free sewer system. Problems are long-term.
This is just one of the 55 counties in this state. Is this the appropriate time to cut taxes in the state? Use unbudgeted leftover money to fix some of the state’s problems. Amendment 2 will allow this legislature to slash property taxes that fund county budgets and education. The governor wants to slash personal income taxes, which are fairer to the general population than property taxes. I will vote No on Amendment 2.