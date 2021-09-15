My wife and I take the same blood pressure medicine Diltiazem. For a 90 day supply, hers with our insurance (Blue Cross), cost $4.14 at a retail pharmacy.
In comparison, mine cost $24.00 (co-pay) at the VA Pharmacy. I questioned why the difference with billing. She did not mention any refund and insisted I had to pay the co-pay.
She then said I could ask my Dr. to write out my prescription and take to a retail pharmacy. I did and four prescriptions cost me $8.35 for a 90 day supply.
VA had been charging me $69.00 for these same four prescriptions. I asked Blue Cross and also VA Billing to send me a statement of cost. For the year 2017 VA stated I had paid $276.25. Blue Cross stated my cost should have only been $22.99.
The VA has Consolidated Patient Account Centers (CPAC). CPAC bills our insurance and also bills us veterans the co-pay. On the back of VA Billing Form 10-0246, it states, your insurance may “REDUCE OR ELIMINATE YOUR COPAYMENT”.
I asked CPAC for an audit. After months of delay, I was forced to ask Senator Manchin to get me the audit. He did and it went back to 1992 (25+ Yrs.). I have gotten refunds totaling over $1,000.00.
This is to alert other veterans, with insurance, to check and see if you are also being overcharged and due a refund from the Veterans Administration.