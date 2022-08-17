Carol D. Miller, our Republican congresswoman, recently wrote in this newspaper that Americans “overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track.”
I agree with that opinion, and polls suggest the same. The most recent polling data from June 2022 puts the approval rating of the United States Congress at 16%.
Americans know that most politicians write laws for the wealthy corporations that support their campaigns so those same corporations will support the next one and so on. In West Virginia running for Congress costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is Carol’s third run for Congress, and this year alone she has received almost $1 million, according to votesmart.org
Carol says the liberals in Congress irresponsible practices are failing the American people, but let’s look at Carol’s voting record leading up to that June poll.
- May 2022, Gas Price Gouging Prevention Act To protect consumers from price-gouging of gasoline and other fuels. Miller voted no. The bill passed the House of Representatives but not the Senate because Republicans did not support it. Oddly I did note in Miller’s writing that she’s concerned that families are grappling with high gas prices.
- March 2022, the Affordable Insulin Act Now to cap the price of insulin. Miller voted no. The act did not pass due to lack of Republican support. Again, I did note in Carol’s writing her concern for providing financial relief for West Virginia families.
- November 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to modernize our roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, airports, broadband, and drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Miller voted no. The act became despite of Miller’s no vote. I did note in Miller’s writing her concern for growing government; I guess she doesn’t want our government to modernize bridges or make drinking water safe? West Virginia is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars to improve infrastructure even though Miller voted no.
What has been accomplished since June that may change the way Americans rate Congress?
June 26, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to dramatically increase funding for mental health programs and reduce the threat and incidence of violence in America. Miller voted no. The act became law despite of Miller’s vote. In her writing, Miller didn’t mention the mental health care crisis or explosion of gun violence in our nation. Hmm.
- In August, the Inflation Reduction Act.
The highlights:
- $300 billion to address climate change and energy reform, which will make it easier and cheaper to get electric cars and to heat and cool homes without fossil fuels — expected to save families an average of $500 a year on energy costs — while also creating new jobs in these fields.
- Extends the subsidies for health care under the Affordable Care Act that Congress originally passed during the pandemic.
- $300 billion toward reducing the deficit.
- Lower the cost of certain prescription drugs by enabling the government to negotiate the prices of expensive drugs for Medicare, a policy most nations already have.
- It also caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month for people on Medicare (Republicans stripped out of the bill a similar protection for those on private insurance).
It makes corporations making $1 billion or more in income pay a 15% minimum tax, and it will tax stock buybacks at 1%.
- Invest $100 billion in enforcing the existing tax laws on the books, laws that are increasingly ignored as the IRS has too few agents to conduct audits of large accounts.
This bill will likely become law without one Republican voting yes, including Carol D. Miller.