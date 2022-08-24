Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WV MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval wrote a commentary on August 16 titled “GOP Candidates Find Success in The Big Lie.” He followed his commentary that day on his statewide radio show saying he was “ready to move on” from Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

I respectfully offer a different take on Hoppy’s commentary to identify the true battleground that is afoot across America. While members of the media and partisans refer to the situation as “The Big Lie,” what is really at stake here are election integrity and voter confidence.

Mac Warner is West Virginia’s Secretary of State.

Recommended for you