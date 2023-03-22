Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Virginia’s One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) is proud to announce its fifth anniversary of empowering business growth in the Mountain State.

West Virginia leads the nation with our Business One Stop. We were the first in the nation to put four state agencies in one location five years ago, and with the addition of a fifth state agency, today we continue to lead the nation when it comes to the ease of registering a company to do business in the state.

Mac Warner is the WV Secretary of State.

Tags

Recommended for you