HD Media invited candidates in certain races in the May 10 primary to submit columns for publication on the Opinion page. Six candidates responded before the deadline. No further columns from candidates are being accepted for publication.
For decades our local political scene has been dominated by the same families, parties, and ideals yet have yielded little results. What has changed in the way of economic development and overall quality of life for our citizens?
I want to serve as your delegate. I have no desire to run for any other county or state office. Many times this seat has been used as a starting place in order to run for another position and the voice we need is Charleston is not there because the person holding this seat wants to advance his or her own political desires or serves as a yes man for the governor and special interests. The citizens of Wayne County are my special interest.
One of the most important issues is the lack of good-paying jobs, which has led to an increasing sense of hopelessness in our county. The tools for prosperity are here, yet we keep voting in the same officials or family members of “political power” families in the hopes that the results will be different.
It is time for a change in Wayne County and I want to help provide that change.
Together, we can make Wayne County a better place. However, it is going to require a delegate who is willing to ask tough questions and not serve as a rubber stamp for either political party. I will never look to another delegate or special interest group to decide how to cast my vote.
We have known for some time that the coal industry, which has long been our economic lifeblood, has been under attack. However, our leaders have made no attempt to diversify our economy. Our county currently serves as the host of a multimillion-dollar intermodal facility in Prichard, yet U.S. 52, the primary route into the facility, is falling apart. Road repair across this county must be a top priority in order to attract business and industry.
The litter problem is an issue that must be addressed from the state and local levels. Litter law enforcement and education are vital to ensure our county is presentable to tourism and business growth.
Our county features awe-inspiring natural features that lend itself to tourism, yet our representatives have glossed over the Beech Fork Lodge, a potential economic boon in itself. In addition, the potential of Cabwaylingo State Park and East Lynn still remain underutilized and ignored. The lodge that was proposed years ago for Beech Fork needs to be a priority, and as your delegate I promise to make this a top issue in Charleston.
As voters, I would ask that you keep these issues in mind on Election Day and ask yourself the following questions: Why did this happen? How did we get here? What can I do to fix the situation? If you select me as your delegate, I promise I will challenge the state establishment and refuse to accept “no” as an answer. I will fight for you, because I am one of you.
Mark A. Ross is a Republican candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 28th District. He is a Prichard resident.